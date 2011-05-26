California AG Investigating Arnold Schwarzenegger's Possible Use Of Taxpayer Funds To Cover Up Sex Romps

The California Attorney General will launch an “inquiry” into Arnold Schwarzenegger’s possible use of taxpayer funds to cover up his sexual liaisons, reports Radar Online.



The allegations include Schwarzenegger’s possibly using state-owned cars and state employees to smuggle women into his Sacramento hotel suite:

Veteran hotel security officer William Taylor said he witnessed the “Governator” using California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers and vehicles to ferry scantily-clad women in-and-out of his suite at the Sacramento Hyatt Regency where he and wife Maria Shriver often stayed.

“It makes me very angry just to think of what was going on at that time,” Taylor, who passed a polygraph test about his claims, told the latest edition of the National Enquirer.

Schwarzenegger’s PR team has denied the hotel guard’s allegations.

Radar Online has the full story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.