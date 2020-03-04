LIVE UPDATES: Polls just closed in California. See results of the crowded primary in California's 50th district

Rich Pedroncelli/AP; Sandy Huffaker/GettyImage; Don Bartletti / LA Times via Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images; Ruobing Su/Business Insider

California’s 50th congressional district is holding a jungle primary on Super Tuesday to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Duncan Hunter’s resignation.

The two main candidates to watch in the safe Republican seat are former Rep. Darrell Issa, who previously served in Congress for years, and former San Diego City Councilmember Carl DeMaio.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. Pacific Time and 11 p.m. Eastern Time.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. Pacific Time and 11 p.m. Eastern Time. Watch for live results from tonight’s California 50th congressional district primary.

Calfornia 50th district primary results:

What’s at stake in the primary?

California uses a jungle primary system, meaning that all candidates from the Democratic and Republican party run in the same primary along with independents and the top two advance to the general.

Several candidates are running in the primary in California’s 50th district, located in San Diego, to replace former Rep. Duncan Hunter, who resigned in January after pleading guilty to a federal campaign finance fraud charge.

Hunter and his wife were indicted in the summer of 2018 on charges of misusing campaign funds, wire fraud, and falsifying records. Following his guilty plea, Hunter is due to be sentenced in March.

Because Hunter resigned from office too late for California’s governor to call a special election, this race is a regular election where the top two winners of the primary will face off at the general election in November.

Who are the main candidates?

Former Rep. Darrell Issa, who previously served in Congress for 18 years and most recently represented California’s 49th district (R)

Former San Diego City Council Member Carl DeMaio (R)

State Senator Brian Jones (R)

Activist Ammar Campa-Najjar (D)

Because the 50th district is safe Republican, the battle for votes between Issa and DeMaio will be the main dynamic to watch.

Catch up on live coverage from the primary:

While you wait for California results to come in, head over to our main Super Tuesday post to follow all the action, see results for the Democratic presidential primary in California here, and keep up with all of California’s down-ballot races here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.