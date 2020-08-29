Young Kim looks to unseat Rep. Gil Cisneros in California's 39th congressional district

Mario Tama/Getty Images Rep. Gil Cisneros (CA-39) speaks at a 2018 mid-term elections rally on October 4, 2018 in Fullerton, California. The event, at California State University, Fullerton, was led by former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and was held for five California Democratic congressional candidates.

First-term Rep. Gil Cisneros will face Young Kim in a rematch to represent California’s 39th congressional district.

Cisneros defeated Kim in 2018 by 1.6 per cent.

The district is home to parts of Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Orange counties.

First-term Rep. Gil Cisneros takes on Republican challenger Young Kim in a rematch from 2018’s House race to represent California’s 39th congressional district.

The candidates

Cisneros, a veteran of the United States Navy, was the winner of a $US266 million lottery jackpot in 2010. After winning the lottery, Cisneros and his wife became philanthropists and created Generation First Degree Pico Rivera, a charity organisation created to help children in Pico Rivera attain higher education. He currently serves on the House Armed Services and Veteran’s Affairs Committees in Congress.

Kim is a former member of the California House of Representatives for the state’s 65th district, where she was the first Korean-American Republican woman to serve in the California House. She ran against Cisneros in 2018 to represent California’s 39th congressional district, where she lost by over two percentage points. Her campaign platform focuses on addressing California’s homelessness crisis, improving prescription drug affordability, and reforming the country’s immigration system.

The district

California’s 39th congressional district located in the southern region of the state. It contains parts of Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Orange counties as well as the cities of Chino Hills, Yorba Linda, Placentia, Buena Park, Anaheim Hills, La Habra Heights, Brea, La Habra, Fullerton, Rowland Heights, and Hacienda Heights.

The 39th District flipped from voting for 2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney by two points to vote for 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by eight percentage points, according to the Daily Kos.

The money race

According to the Centre for Responsive Politics, Kim has raised $US3.1 million dollars, about $US600,000 than Cisneros. The two candidates have close to the same amount of cash on hand at $US1.7 million for Cisneros compared with Kim’s $US1.6 million.

What experts say

The race between Cisneros and Kim is rated as “likely Democratic” by The Cook Political Report and Inside Elections. It is rated as “leans Democratic” by Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics.

