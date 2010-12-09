California's Deficit Jumps To $28 Billion As Tax Deal Rips Away Vital Income

California’s budget gap has been revised upward again to $28.1 billion over the next 18 months.



Remember just days ago Schwarzenegger declared a fiscal emergency to deal with a $26 billion gap. Governor-elect Jerry Brown announced the new estimate last night.

The reason for the jump is Obama’s tax deal, specifically the establishment of a 35 per cent estate tax — the lowest since 1931 — plus exemptions. California will lose $2.7 billion in this arrangement.

And that’s not even the biggest black eye in the tax deal. The failure to extend Build America Bonds will end what was effectively a stimulus for the Golden State and drive up the cost of issuing new debt.

See 16 reasons why California is the next Greece>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.