Calif. Pension Reform Suits Produce Mixed Results

Two California appeal courts ended up on opposite sides of similar public pension lawsuits Wednesday, according to The Recorder:



“The Second District dealt a blow to pension reform advocates when it blocked Orange County’s attempt to rescind sweetened pension provisions it granted county workers a decade ago.

But the Third District sided with the state in a separate case, throwing out a 2002 deal that retroactively conferred richer pension benefits on a group of unionized state employees who’d been categorized as safety employees. The three-justice panel determined that the agreement should have been put to the state Legislature for approval.”

Both rulings underscore the extent to which California’s state and local officials failed to scrutinize contracts with government worker unions. But, as a Second District Court opinion says, imprudence is not necessarily unconstitutional.

