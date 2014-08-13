Google's Company That Wants To Cure Death Now Has Its Own Website

Calico, the company Google launched in September to try to cure death by tackling ageing and illness, now has an official website (hat-tip to SFGate, where we first saw the news).

When Google CEO Larry Page first announced the new lab, he didn’t give much of a roadmap for how Calico would work on extending human life. The new website doesn’t offer a ton of information either, but does outline the company’s mission and introduces us to some of the people who will be involved.

“Calico is a research and development company whose mission is to harness advanced technologies to increase our understanding of the biology that controls lifespan,” the site reads. “We will use that knowledge to devise interventions that enable people to lead longer and healthier lives. Executing on this mission will require an unprecedented level of interdisciplinary effort and a long-term focus for which funding is already in place.”

When Page first announced Calico in September, he wrote that Art Levinson, former Genentech CEO and chairman of Apple, would be leading the charge. Now, we see that he’ll be joined by Hal Barron, former executive VP and chief medical officer of pharmaceutical company Hoffmann-La Roche;

David Botstein, a Princeton professor of genomics; Cynthia Kenyon, a researcher and expert on ageing; Robert Cohen, former senior oncology fellow at Genentech; and Jonathan Lewis, former VP of global biz-dev at UCB Pharma.

The site also has a careers section, where it says it will post career opportunities when they become available.

“Understanding the fundamental science underlying ageing and finding cures for the intractable diseases associated with ageing require time, deep technical expertise, research and partnerships,” the site reads.

