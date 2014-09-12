Google's Project That's Trying To Cure Death Is Now Looking To Tackle Diseases Like ALS And Parkinson's

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau Google wants to keep us healthy.

Calico, the company Google launched last year to cure ageing and illness, announced today that it’s partnering with UT Southwestern and 2M Companies to tackle neurodegenerative disorders caused by the ageing and death of nerve cells, such as ALS and Parkinson’s.

UT Southwestern had previously licensed something called P7C3 compounds, which were shown to help some age-related illnesses in animals, to 2M Companies. “2M and Calico have now entered into a new licence agreement under which Calico will take responsibility for developing and commercializing the compounds resulting from the research program,” according to the press release.

Calico will also help fund more research and development in Dallas.

Calico has been pretty quiet since it was announced last year, and has just recently started making headlines again, as Re/code’s James Temple points out. Last week, Calico announced its first official partnership with drug company AbbVie and will build a $US1.5 billion research and development facility in San Francisco. It also just launched a public website last month.

In July, Google announced that it was going to collect anonymous health data for a project, called Baseline Study, that will define what a healthy human looks like.

