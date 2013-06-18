Calibre Boss Has Resigned After A Rough Few Months For The Mining Sector

Iron ore: Shutterstock

Rod Baxter has resigned as MD of Western Australian mining engineering firm Calibre Group after a horrible few months of trading.

Calibre floated on the ASX last August at $1.63 a share. Its share price plunged to $0.50 after the company halved its profit expectations.

Calibre was trading at $0.29 at close yesterday and opened at $0.28.

Baxter has been Calibre’s MD since June 2009. The company told shareholders yesterday evening that he would serve out a 6-month notice period in accordance with his contract.

The heads of Calibre’s businesses Calibre Global, G&S Engineering and Brown Consulting will report directly to chairman Ray Horsburgh until a replacement is appointed.

