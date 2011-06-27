Cali Group's Whole Foods Rap Video Goes Viral

A collective from the SF Bay Area and LA that call themselves Smog and Foghave produced a viral rap video entitled “Whole Foods Parking Lot.”



The music video, which has been seen by nearly two million viewers, spoofs a shopper driving a Prius angered by a confrontation over a parking space at a Whole Foods parking lot in Venice, California.

The video also raps about the angst of shopping for master cleanse, Kombucha and paying $80 for six items.



