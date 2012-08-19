Mark Your Calendar For These Global Market Moving Events In 2012

Photo: Flickr / Nick Sherman
Stocks and commodities are increasingly impacted by macro and geo-political events.We drew on Alastair Newton’s latest calendar of political events to pick the important ones to watch for the rest of the year.
United States
- August 27 – Republican party convention in Tampa Bay
- August 31 – Jackson Hole central bankers meeting
- September 3 – Democratic party convention in Charlotte
- October 3 – First presidential debate in Denver
- October 11 – Vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky
- October 16 – Second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York
- October 22 – Third presidential debate in Boca Raton, Florida
- November 6 – Presidential / congressional / gubernatorial elections
Europe
- September 3 – Eurozone finance ministers
- September 12 – Constitutional court ruling on ESM / fiscal compact
- September 12 – Parliamentary elections in the Netherlands
- September 14-15 – Eurozone finance ministers / Ecofin in Cyprus
- September 22 – Francois Hollande and Angela Merkel meeting
- October 4 – European Central Bank governing council meeting
- October 8-9 – Eurogroup / Ecofin meetings
- October 18-19 – European Council meeting
- October 19-20 – Christian Social Union of Bavaria (CSU) party convention in Germany
- November 8 – ECB governing council
- November 12-13 – Eurogroup / Ecofin meetings
- December 3-4 – Eurogroup / Ecofin meetings
- December 3-5 – Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in Germany
- December 13-14 – European Council meeting
Rest of the World
- September 9 – Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong
- October 7 – Presidential election in Venezuela
- October 12-14 – Annual IMF meetings in Tokyo
- October – Chinese communist party 18th congress
- November 4-5 – Meeting of G20 finance ministers Mexico
- December 19 – Presidential election in South Korea
Don’t Miss: 7 Reasons September Is Going To Be A Huge Month For Europe >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.