Mark Your Calendar For These Global Market Moving Events In 2012

Photo: Flickr / Nick Sherman

Stocks and commodities are increasingly impacted by macro and geo-political events.We drew on Alastair Newton’s latest calendar of political events to pick the important ones to watch for the rest of the year.



United States

August 27 – Republican party convention in Tampa Bay

August 31 – Jackson Hole central bankers meeting

September 3 – Democratic party convention in Charlotte

October 3 – First presidential debate in Denver

October 11 – Vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky

October 16 – Second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York

October 22 – Third presidential debate in Boca Raton, Florida

November 6 – Presidential / congressional / gubernatorial elections

Europe

September 3 – Eurozone finance ministers

September 12 – Constitutional court ruling on ESM / fiscal compact

September 12 – Parliamentary elections in the Netherlands

September 14-15 – Eurozone finance ministers / Ecofin in Cyprus

September 22 – Francois Hollande and Angela Merkel meeting

October 4 – European Central Bank governing council meeting

October 8-9 – Eurogroup / Ecofin meetings

October 18-19 – European Council meeting

October 19-20 – Christian Social Union of Bavaria (CSU) party convention in Germany

November 8 – ECB governing council

November 12-13 – Eurogroup / Ecofin meetings

December 3-4 – Eurogroup / Ecofin meetings

December 3-5 – Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in Germany

December 13-14 – European Council meeting

Rest of the World

September 9 – Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong

October 7 – Presidential election in Venezuela

October 12-14 – Annual IMF meetings in Tokyo

October – Chinese communist party 18th congress

November 4-5 – Meeting of G20 finance ministers Mexico

December 19 – Presidential election in South Korea

Don’t Miss: 7 Reasons September Is Going To Be A Huge Month For Europe >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.