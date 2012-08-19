Mark Your Calendar For These Global Market Moving Events In 2012

Stocks and commodities are increasingly impacted by macro and geo-political events.We drew on Alastair Newton’s latest calendar of political events to pick the important ones to watch for the rest of the year.

United States

  • August 27 – Republican party convention in Tampa Bay
  • August 31 – Jackson Hole central bankers meeting
  • September 3 – Democratic party convention in Charlotte
  • October 3 – First presidential debate in Denver
  • October 11 – Vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky
  • October 16 – Second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York
  • October 22 – Third presidential debate in Boca Raton, Florida
  • November 6 – Presidential / congressional / gubernatorial elections

Europe

  • September 3 – Eurozone finance ministers
  • September 12 – Constitutional court ruling on ESM / fiscal compact
  • September 12 – Parliamentary elections in the Netherlands
  • September 14-15 – Eurozone finance ministers / Ecofin  in Cyprus
  • September 22 – Francois Hollande and Angela Merkel meeting
  • October 4 – European Central Bank governing council meeting
  • October 8-9 – Eurogroup / Ecofin meetings
  • October 18-19 – European Council meeting
  • October 19-20 – Christian Social Union of Bavaria (CSU) party convention in Germany
  • November 8 – ECB governing council
  • November 12-13 – Eurogroup / Ecofin meetings
  • December 3-4 – Eurogroup / Ecofin meetings
  • December 3-5 – Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in Germany
  • December 13-14 – European Council meeting

Rest of the World

  • September 9 – Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong
  • October 7 – Presidential election in Venezuela
  • October 12-14 – Annual IMF meetings in Tokyo
  • October – Chinese communist party 18th congress
  • November 4-5 – Meeting of G20 finance ministers Mexico
  • December 19 – Presidential election in South Korea

