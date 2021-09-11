I took the Caledonian Sleeper luxury overnight train from London to Edinburgh. The cabin was cozy, the views were beautiful, and the bacon rolls were tasty.

- The Caledonian Sleeper travels overnight from London to Scotland a few days each week.
- I booked a Club Room, which the train calls a “hotel experience” with breakfast included.
- My en-suite cabin was cozy. The ride was smooth. And the views were beautiful.
I boarded a Caledonian Sleeper luxury train at London Euston station, where I had access to a private lounge with drinks and snacks. I was headed to Edinburgh, Scotland.
I boarded a few minutes before my 11.30 p.m. departure. A porter met me outside my car to take my breakfast order. Coffee or tea? “Coffee, please.”
My cabin had a locking door, which would have been handy if I’d chosen to wander the train.
My room was tiny and cozy. I fell asleep as soon as the train started rolling, missing my chance for cocktails or a glass of wine in the Club Car.
While I slept, the train passed through small towns like Dalwhinnie, which is home to a famous whisky distillery. The whole journey took about eight hours, and I slept through most of it.
When I woke up, the train was stopped on the tracks. I opened the shade to my first views of Scottish greenery.
It was a foggy morning.
My en-suite cabin had sleeping masks and earplugs. I had a private shower with soap, shampoo, and towels.
A porter delivered breakfast at about 6.45 a.m. Orange juice, coffee, breakfast bars, and bacon rolls.
A few moments after breakfast arrived, the train started rolling again.
I watched the farms outside Edinburgh roll by as I ate.
The coffee was good but the views were better.
The train pulled into Edinburgh Waverley station a few minutes before the scheduled 7.23 a.m. arrival time. Commuters were boarding a morning train opposite ours.
I stepped off the train feeling well-rested, well-fed, and ready to explore.
The Caledonian Sleeper at Edinburgh Waverley.
I walked around the city, checking out the Scottish Parliament building at Holyrood.
And views of Holyrood Park, below a rock formation called Arthur’s Seat.
I went to the National Museum of Scotland.
And I walked up to see Edinburgh Castle at sunset. The following day, I took the express train back to London.