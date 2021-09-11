I took the Caledonian Sleeper luxury overnight train from London to Edinburgh. The cabin was cozy, the views were beautiful, and the bacon rolls were tasty.

I boarded a Caledonian Sleeper luxury train at London Euston station, where I had access to a private lounge with drinks and snacks. I was headed to Edinburgh, Scotland. Boarding at London Euston station. Kevin Shalvey/Insider

I boarded a few minutes before my 11.30 p.m. departure. A porter met me outside my car to take my breakfast order. Coffee or tea? “Coffee, please.” Car ‘F’ of the Caledonian Sleeper at London Euston station. Kevin Shalvey/Insider

My cabin had a locking door, which would have been handy if I’d chosen to wander the train. A Caledonian Sleeper room key. Kevin Shalvey/Insider

My room was tiny and cozy. I fell asleep as soon as the train started rolling, missing my chance for cocktails or a glass of wine in the Club Car. White linens, plush pillows. Kevin Shalvey/Insider

While I slept, the train passed through small towns like Dalwhinnie, which is home to a famous whisky distillery. The whole journey took about eight hours, and I slept through most of it. A Caledonian Sleeper travels through Dalwhinnie. Rail Photo/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images

When I woke up, the train was stopped on the tracks. I opened the shade to my first views of Scottish greenery. Fog and foliage. Kevin Shalvey/Insider

It was a foggy morning. Is that lavender growing next to the tracks? Kevin Shalvey/Insider

My en-suite cabin had sleeping masks and earplugs. I had a private shower with soap, shampoo, and towels. The train’s tagline is: ‘Journey of a Night Time.’ Kevin Shalvey/Insider

A porter delivered breakfast at about 6.45 a.m. Orange juice, coffee, breakfast bars, and bacon rolls. Breakfast delivered. Kevin Shalvey/Insider

A few moments after breakfast arrived, the train started rolling again. Beautiful foggy Scotland. Kevin Shalvey/Insider

I watched the farms outside Edinburgh roll by as I ate. Morning fog in the countryside outside Edinburgh. Kevin Shalvey/Insider

The coffee was good but the views were better. Morning coffee. Kevin Shalvey/Insider

The train pulled into Edinburgh Waverley station a few minutes before the scheduled 7.23 a.m. arrival time. Commuters were boarding a morning train opposite ours. A commuter train at Edinburgh Waverley station. Kevin Shalvey/Insider

I stepped off the train feeling well-rested, well-fed, and ready to explore. Exiting the train in Edinburgh. Kevin Shalvey/Insider

The Caledonian Sleeper at Edinburgh Waverley. The train in Edinburgh Waverley station. Kevin Shalvey/Insider

I walked around the city, checking out the Scottish Parliament building at Holyrood. The Scottish Parliament building. Kevin Shalvey/Insider

And views of Holyrood Park, below a rock formation called Arthur’s Seat. Holyrood Park. Kevin Shalvey/Insider

I went to the National Museum of Scotland. The National Museum of Scotland. Kevin