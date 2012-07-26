Former Miss Nevada Claims Police Busted Into Her Apartment And Made Her Get Out Of Bed Naked

Caleche Ranae Manos

Photo: Miss Nevada Scholarship Program

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officers stormed the wrong apartment, held two people at gunpoint, harassed them, and refused to offer an explanation, according to a lawsuit filed by the Miss Nevada 2007 winner.Caleche Ranae Manos claims she and her fiance Eric Otto Ryder were asleep on the morning of Nov. 15, 2011 when sheriff’s deputies mistakenly entered their apartment, according to Mano’s lawsuit, which was first reported Wednesday by Courthouse News Service.



Deputies were carrying a search warrant for Apartment C but accidentally entered Manos’ apartment, which was Apartment A, the lawsuit stated.

“At that time Ms. Manos was still in bed and was naked,” her complaint stated. “The sheriff deputies, all of which were male and armed with guns, ordered Ms. Manos to get out of bed and then watched as she attempted to do so.”

After a “significant amount of time,” deputies realised their error but reportedly did not apologise to the couple.

Rather, police told the couple they would “have a story to tell others at Thanksgiving,” Manos claims in her lawsuit.

In addition to seeking damages for negligence, false imprisonment, and civil rights and Constitution violations, Manos is accusing the deputies of sexual harassment, saying they only made her leave the bed because she’s a woman.

Manos “suffered and continues to suffer emotional distress, humiliation, mental anguish, and embarrassment,” as a result of the incident, according to her complaint.

DON’T MISS: Colorado Shooting Suspect Failed An Important Exam Only Hours Before Buying A Gun >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.