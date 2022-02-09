17-year-old former ‘American Idol’ finalist charged with DUI in car crash that left one man dead

Caleb Kennedy. Eric McCandless / ABC via Getty Images file

Caleb Kennedy was charged with driving under the influence resulting in death.

A South Carolina official confirmed to People that he was arrested and charged.

The official said he crashed into a building and fatally injured someone inside.

Caleb Kennedy, a 17-year-old former “American Idol” finalist, was charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death after a fatal car crash.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed to People that Kennedy was arrested and charged.

Ridgeway told People that a truck hit a building, and injured someone inside. That person later died.

“A 2011 Ford pickup was traveling north on W. Murph Road when the vehicle traveled onto a private drive at 269 W. Murph Road and struck a building,” he said.

“A person inside the building sustained fatal injury as a result of the collision.”

“The driver is identified as Caleb Andrew Kennedy, 17-year-old male from Roebuck, South Carolina,” Ridgeway told People, adding that highway patrol was still investigating the crash.

WSPA named the person killed as 54-year-old Larry Duane Parris.

Caleb Kennedy. SPARTANBURG SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

Kennedy left “American Idol” after becoming a finalist last year after a video surfaced online that showed him beside another person who was wearing a white hood resembling those worn by the Ku Klux Klan.

The internet reporter Def Noodles shared the video on Twitter. It shows Kennedy filming someone wearing a hood that is associated with the Klan, an American white supremacist terrorist group dating back to the 19th century that is known for targeting Black people among other minority groups.

Kennedy announced his departure from the show with a statement on Instagram.

“Hey y’all this is gonna be a bit of a surprise, but I am no longer going to be on American Idol,” Kennedy wrote. “There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse.”

His mother, Anita Guy, said at the time that the video was made when he was 12, and that it was referencing a movie, and not the Ku Klux Klan.

“Caleb doesn’t have a racist bone in his body. He loves everyone and has friends of all races,” she said in a statement given to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.

“It had nothing to do with the Ku Klux Klan, but I know that’s how it looks.”

Kennedy, who was still a high-school sophomore when the video was released, according to the Herald-Journal, was quickly wiped from all official “American Idol” communications and social media posts.