CoreLogic: House Prices Declined 1.8% In September

Notes: CoreLogic reports the year-over-year change. The headline for this post is for the change from August 2010 to September 2010. The CoreLogic HPI is a three month weighted average of July, August, and September and is not seasonally adjusted (NSA).

From CoreLogic: September Home Prices Declined 2.79 per cent Year Over Year



CoreLogic … today released today released its September Home Price Index (HPI) that shows that home prices in the U.S. declined for the second month in a row after rising slightly for the first seven months of the year. According to the CoreLogic HPI, national home prices, including distressed sales, declined 2.79 per cent in September 2010 compared to September 2009 and declined by 1.08 per cent [revised] in August 2010 compared to August 2009. Excluding distressed sales, year-over-year prices declined .73 per cent in September 2010.. …

“We’re continuing to see price declines across the board with all but seven states seeing a decrease in home prices,” said Mark Fleming, chief economist for CoreLogic. “This continued and widespread decline will put further pressure on negative equity and stall the housing recovery.”

Photo: Calculated Risk

This graph shows the national CoreLogic HPI data since 1976. January 2000 = 100.

The index is down 2.8% over the last year, and off 29.2% from the peak.

The index is 3.9% above the low set in March 2009, and I expect to see a new post-bubble low for this index later this year or early in 2011. As Fleming noted, prices are falling in most areas now.

