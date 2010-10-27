Here Are The Gritty Details Behind This Morning's Ugly Case-Shiller Number

S&P/Case-Shiller released the monthly Home Price Indices for August (actually a 3 month average of June, July and August).

This includes prices for 20 individual cities, and two composite indices (10 cities and 20 cities).

Note: Case-Shiller reports NSA, I use the SA data.

From S&P: Home Prices Increases Slow Down in August



Data through August 2010, released today by Standard & Poor’s for its S&P/Case-Shiller1 Home Price Indices, the leading measure of U.S. home prices, show a deceleration in the annual growth rates in 17 of the 20 MSAs and the 10- and 20-City Composites in August compared to what was reported for July 2010. The 10-City Composite was up 2.6% and the 20-City Composite was up 1.7% from their levels in August 2009. Home prices decreased in 15 of the 20 MSAs and both Composites in August from their July levels.

Click on graph for larger image in new window.

The first graph shows the nominal seasonally adjusted Composite 10 and Composite 20 indices (the Composite 20 was started in January 2000).

The Composite 10 index is off 29.2% from the peak, and down 0.2% in August(SA).

The Composite 20 index is off 28.8% from the peak, and down 0.3% in August (SA).

The second graph shows the Year over year change in both indices.

The Composite 10 is up 2.5% compared to August 2009.

The Composite 20 is up 1.7% compared to August 2009.

The year-over-year increases are slowing and will probably be negative later this year.

The third graph shows the price declines from the peak for each city included in S&P/Case-Shiller indices.

Prices increased (SA) in only 1 of the 20 Case-Shiller cities in August seasonally adjusted. Only New York saw a price increase (SA) in August, and that was very small.

Prices in Las Vegas are off 57.5% from the peak, and prices in Dallas only off 6.9% from the peak.

Prices are now falling – and falling just about everywhere. And it appears there are more price declines coming (based on inventory levels and anecdotal reports).

