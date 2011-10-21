A Pro Golfer Won A Tournament This Year Using A $6 Club

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Mark Calcavecchia won the Champion Tour’s Boeing Classic in August while using two $6 clubs.He had two Callaway Steelheads from 1998 that cost $5.97 in his bag, according to Golf Digest.



He’s on the senior tour, not the regular one.

But it’s still pretty impressive and shows that you don’t need the latest in golf club technology as long as you have the skill of a major champion.

Some other notable cheap clubs were Lucas Glover’s $41.61 Nike driver, D.A. Point’s $210.22 set of Ping irons, and Mark McNulty’s $6.41 putter.

Check out the whole Golf Digest list of cheap clubs here >>

