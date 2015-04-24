Video of volcano eruption in Chile is both terrifying and beautiful

The Calbuco volcano erupted on April 22 for the first time in over 40 years, billowing a huge ash cloud over a sparsely populated, mountainous area in southern Chile. Authorities ordered the evacuation of the 1,500 in habitants of the nearby town of Ensenada, along with residents of two smaller communities.

The 6,500 foot Calbuco last erupted in 1972 and is considered one of the top three most potentially dangerous among Chile’s 90 active volcanoes.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

