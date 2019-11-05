A Jaguars player was penalised for leading with his helmet on a tackle where he completely missed the opponent

via NFL Network/NFL Calais Campbell was penalised for leading with his helmet on a Deshaun Watson tackle.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell was penalised by referees for leading with his head on a tackle of Deshaun Watson.

However, Campbell completely missed Watson on the tackle and appeared to already be in motion to hit Watson when Watson went to the ground.

The call was the latest instance of NFL referees drawing scrutiny for questionable calls.

A questionable call on Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell on Sunday once again had NFL fans criticising officials.

In the third quarter of the Jaguars’ Week 9 game against the Houston Texans, Campbell went to tackle Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson as Watson took off to run. Watson ducked to go down to the ground, as Campbell laid out for the tackle. Campbell ended up going flying past Watson, barely making any contact.

However, the officials flagged Campbell for leading with his helmet on the attempted tackle, giving the Texans an additional 15 yards and a first down.

Just end the NFL pic.twitter.com/zIxLCSZQHB — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 3, 2019

The drive ended in a field goal, putting the Texans up 12-3. They routed the Jaguars from there and won the game, 26-3.

Several in the NFL world criticised the call.

I've seen no worse official this year than Clete Blakeman. I don't know how he's still allowed to determine game outcomes if the NFL cares about integrity. He was in charge of giving the Packers a W over the Lions with multiple "hands to the face" calls.https://t.co/MnKkQdXwV0 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 3, 2019

Yoooo ???? https://t.co/KiwXCcl24V — baseball watcher Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) November 3, 2019

I know being an NFL referee is hard, but that call against @CalaisCampbell was ridiculous. Personal foul — leading with the head, no less — for completely whiffing on a guy? — Adam Hirshfield (@ahirshfield) November 3, 2019

NFL officials have been under fire this season for several questionable calls, ranging from pass interference replays to other roughing-the-passer flags.

