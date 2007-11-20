Calacanis's Mahalo Doing Quite Well, Actually

Frostfirebuzz tries to join the popular herd dissing Jason Calacanis’s new search site Mahalo (and Calacanis) by branding both “crazy” for trying to raise another $20 million at a $175 million valuation. Before you, too, join this silly chorus, recognise what’s really going on here: sour grapes.

Judging by the Compete chart Frostfirebuzz wants us to snicker at (below), Mahalo’s doing just fine–already up to 500,000 users a month in the U.S. (and a reported 1.5 million worldwide). And if the valuation of this next round ends up being half of the $175 million ask, Calacanis and Mahalo will already have made more in a few months than most entrepreneurs and start-ups will make in a lifetime.





And did we mention how smart Jason is for raising another $20 million while he can instead of when he needs to? Those patting themselves on the back for ridiculing Calacanis may soon want to hire him as an advisor.

