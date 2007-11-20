Calacanis's Mahalo Doing Quite Well, Actually

Henry Blodget

Frostfirebuzz tries to join the popular herd dissing Jason Calacanis’s new search site Mahalo (and Calacanis) by branding both “crazy” for trying to raise another $20 million at a $175 million valuation.  Before you, too, join this silly chorus, recognise what’s really going on here: sour grapes.

Judging by the Compete chart Frostfirebuzz wants us to snicker at (below), Mahalo’s doing just fine–already up to 500,000 users a month in the U.S. (and a reported 1.5 million worldwide). And if the valuation of this next round ends up being half of the $175 million ask, Calacanis and Mahalo will already have made more in a few months than most entrepreneurs and start-ups will make in a lifetime.

 

And did we mention how smart Jason is for raising another $20 million while he can instead of when he needs to? Those patting themselves on the back for ridiculing Calacanis may soon want to hire him as an advisor.

See Also: Mahalo 2.0: Calacanis Adapts

