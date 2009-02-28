Calacanis, Lindzon To Box For Charity

It’s on: Mahalo CEO Jason Calacanis and Stocktwits/Wallstrip co-founder (and SAI investor) Howard Lindzon, who periodically spar on Twitter, will duke it out in real life.

The two will box for charity 100 days from tomorrow, which is… sometime in June. They’ll put up $10,000 or $25,000 each; winner gets to put it toward charity.

We’ll post more details as they become available.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.