BOOTLEG VIDEO: How Jason Calacanis Lost Everything And Then Came Back And Kicked arse

In this long-lost interview from Startup 2009, Jason Calacanis opens up about what it was like to go from creating a business worth $70 million out of thin air in the late 1990s–and then having to fire most of his loyal employees and losing everything as the whole thing collapsed.



How did he come back from that?

He refused to be beaten by it. Instead, he took what he learned and started all over again.

In a remarkable moment, Jason also describes where his drive and resilience come from, including seeing Federal marshals confiscate his family’s business in Brooklyn in the 1980s.

Don’t miss: “You are trying to make me cry,” at the 8:22 min mark.

(And don’t miss Startup 2010: The Mobile Revolution next Thursday in NYC. Get your tickets here!)

More Video: CLICK HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.