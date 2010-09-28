Jason Calacanis Shreds Mike Arrington, Calls Him "A Trainwreck," "A Liability," And "A Sociopath"

Photo: TechCrunch50 2009

In the wake of the news that AOL is close to buying TechCrunch, web entrepreneur Jason Calacanis took a sledgehammer to Michael Arrington on Twitter.He called Arrington a “trainwreck,” a “liability,” and “a sociopath.”

Calacanis and Arrington were partners on the TechCrunch 50 conference. But that ended, and it was ugly.

Calacanis says Arrington screwed him, and laughed in his face as he ended the partnership.

Of course, if Arrington wanted to sell TechCrunch, he had to have sole ownership of his conference business.

Here are Calacanis’s tweets from last night, rearranged for clarity:

. @Justyn asks if @Arrington & I are still friends. The question is moot, a sociopath like Mike isn’t capable of friendship-except w/ dogs.

How do I really feel about @arringon @thelocalgentry? He stole from my family, treated me like garbage & laughed in my face as he screwed me.

. @thelocalgentry you’ve a had a partner you considered a good friend [email protected]#$%k you over, laugh in your face & take food out of your kid’s mouth?

Yes @Wild5tar I’m fairly certain that mike screwed me so he wouldn’t have to split the sale of techcrunch50–but he is insane, so who knows!

No, @entrepreneur I had no choice. Mike wanted to kill tc50, screw me and flip. We didn’t have mutual noncompete.

. @arrington told me he wouldn’t sell @TechCrunch for <than $40M last year.TC has ~$6m in revenue/~$1.5m in profits (all TC50!)

So, @techcrunch is logically worth 10-20x earnings… or $15-25m if earnings are still $1.5m. If 2m it could go as high as $30 i think.

Well, @jason_pontin, I could see AOL overpaying for @techcrunch to get some cred in the internet space. Bad move, but they might overpay.

Of course, AOL could build better @TechCrunch in 18 months by offering top 3 writers $150k & allow them to NOT be yelled at by @arrington

Actually, @MelodyMcC people don’t take @techcrunch that seriously any more. it’s just link bait trying to catch @mashable (and failing)

Aol is making big mistake if they buy @techcrunch. They cant keep a liability like @arrington around as public company+w/o mike it’s nothing

And if @arrington does sell I’m happy for him. He lives an unhealthy lifestyle, doesn’t sleep, and abuses heather–he’s a trainwreck.

Even though @arrington screwed me out of TC50 I’m happy for him. He can get therapy, lose 80 pounds & start treating people with respect now.

This is a change of pace from the last time Calacanis opened up about Arrington. Back in June he called Arrington a “friend,” and said he understood the TC50 decision.

