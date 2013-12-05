Here's A Really Good Calendar App Android Users Need To Check Out

Cal For Calendar is a brand new Android app added to the Google Play Store.

Calendar apps usually pretty standard. They perform very basic functions like plan events on certain days and set reminders.

Cal may be the first one to actually have some personality to it. It’s been on iPhone for a while now, but this is the first time Android users have an opportunity to try it out. It’s made by the developers behind Any.do, a popular to-do list app.

The app is able to streamline numerous functions into the app to ensure users can have everything they need in one location.

Need to go on a trip? Cal will integrate on-demand cab service Uber into the program to help you find a car quickly or will access Google Maps to offer the best directions you need in order to get to your destination.

Reuniting with an old friend? Social and local suggestions will help you figure out a good restaurant or bar to meet up in.

Other features include the ability to receive notifications regarding your contact’s birthdays and other special events. The app allows for you to craft a personal message that you can send when these events occur.

The main idea behind the app is that it wants to be a calendar people actually enjoy using. Task lists can be incorporated into Cal as well.

If this sounds overwhelming, the Android widget allows for you to view everything you need to know about scheduled meetings quickly and easily without taking up alot of space.

Check out the video below to see what else the app has to offer.

