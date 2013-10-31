These Alternative Calendar Apps For IPhone Blow Apple's Built-In Version Out Of The Water

Sometimes some of the best apps are better versions of the built-in software that comes with our phones.

Enter Fantastical and Cal, two calendar apps that take the daily task of organising and implementing a routine and make it almost…fun.

Fantastical is $US2.99 in the Apple App Store, and has been redesigned and reimagined for iOS 7. It mixes the best elements of Siri and the built-in calendar app to create a comprehensive scheduling tool to aid in the organisation of your life.

The best part: to set up an event, simply dictate it to the app in any language and Fantastical will understand and create your dictation into an event.

This is what Fantastical looks like:

Cal is a calendar app revered for its sleek design. You can choose and personalise your own background of Cal from a number of different designs. It’s pretty to look at, but the best part about Cal is that it syncs up to other apps in your personal mobile space.

When a birthday reminder pops up on Cal, you can send your friend gift through the calendar. What we like most is the ability to schedule an Uber pickup through this app. Forget going back and forth checking times of Uber pickups against calendar appointments. It’s all here in one place.

Currently in beta, Cal is testing a way to send reminder emails through its system. Pretty neat.

Cal is available for free in the App store.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.