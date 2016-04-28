The perfect way to use leftover cake

When you make a cake (like this rainbow cake), cupcakes, or really, any sort of baked treat, often there are leftover scraps. Maybe one cupcake isn’t the right size, or maybe you had to level off layers of cake to make each layer the same size, and you’re left with a pile of perfectly good cake that you can’t quite find a good use for.

Fear not, because we’ve got the perfect way for you to use that leftover cake and frosting: cake parfaits!

The method is simple: add alternating layers of cake scraps and frosting in a small jar or glass, top it all off with whipped cream, chocolate sprinkles, and syrup, and ta-da! You’ve got yourself a treat that’s almost better than cake itself.

Cake Parfaits

Total Prep Time: 10 minutes

For the parfaits:

Leftover cake/cupcakes

Leftover frosting

Whipped cream

Chocolate syrup

Sprinkles

Instructions:

1. Depending on how much leftover cake you have, this recipe can make as many or as few parfaits as you like! Start with a dollop of frosting in the bottom of your jar or glass, then fill with alternating layers of cake and frosting. You can also add layers of whipped cream and chocolate syrup, if you like. Finish with a swirl of whipped cream and sprinkles. Guests can build their own, or you can seal them in mason jars for a fun party favour.

