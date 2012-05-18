And Now, Here Is A Cake That Looks Just Like Betty White

Last night was the Friar’s Club roast of Betty White, who recently turned 90.



Everyone from Bethenny Frankel to Joy Behar was on hand to poke fun at America’s most beloved granny, who apparently made her grand entrance on a white horse.

But perhaps the most awesome appearance was not Betty White herself, but this look-alike confection made by TLC’s The Cake Boss‘s Buddy Valastro.

His 5-foot-2 creation was made of vanilla cake with butter cream and moulding chocolate. The slogan at the bottom, which reads “We only roast the ones we love,” is a sweet touch.

Photo: TLC

Photo: TLC

