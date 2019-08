The on-going arguments over who gets the biggest slice of cake could be finished forever with this innovative invention.

Finnish company Magisso has designed a server that cuts a perfect slice every time without any mess.

It can be bought online from around £12.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

