How a cake artist makes realistic turkey cakes for Thanksgiving

This lifelike raw turkey cake is the perfect Thanksgiving treat.

These realistic cakes take days to make, and a turkey like this would cost over $US600 ($AU834) to order.

Sarah Hardy makes a wide range of realistic confectionery. From zombie cakes to lifelike chocolate hearts.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Following is a transcript of the video.

Narrator: This turkey isn’t what it seems. That’s because it’s not actually a raw bird, but a meticulously decorated cake.

Sarah Hardy makes incredible realistic cakes and chocolates by hand. From realistic chocolate fossils, to severed head cakes, her work is often creepy and incredibly lifelike.

Her turkey cake is made from 4 layers of sponge layered with bright pink buttercream icing, giving the turkey it’s realistic pink skin tone.

So how do you get into making these shocking cakes?

Sarah Hardy: I was an artist, and I went to art school and one of the ways I paid my way through the exhibiting years was by making waxworks figures for museums, and we travelled around and made displays and battle scenes. A lot of the work that I was doing was travelling, it was also using chemicals that I didn’t want to use when i was pregnant.

So I stopped, I did go a bit bonkers because I stopped working, and then once I had kids and they grew up a little bit I could make them cakes, and I couldn’t help making sculpted cakes for them. So that’s how it started and then it just got weirder and weirder.

You know we all know what cake is, why not just change it and have a bit more of a laugh.

When you’re buying a chocolate or a cake you tend to be giving it to someone as a present and you want to give them an experience, not just a taste experience. the experience of surprise and a little bit of joy as well.

But most of the ideas are just things that I love, I’m just interested in natural history, internal organs, historical artifacts. If I like it and it’s cool I’ll just make it edible.

Narrator: The process of making one of these intricate cakes can take days, and would cost over $US600 ($AU834) to order.

Sarah Hardy: Most of my work is highly realistic so it looks like something else and there’s a moment when you’re not quite sure.

Narrator: Once the cake is fully shaped, and coated in icing small dots of marzipan are placed all over, when the final layer is added these give the impression of plucked skin.

The final layer is a thin sheet of marzipan, it’s draped over the cake and then worked carefully to add fine details. Once it’s all in place the finishing touches are ready to be added, string is tied around the legs, and details are painted on in food dye.

A syrup glaze is even used to baste the turkey and give it that shiny appearance, then it’s ready to serve.Sarah sells a range of her amazing chocolate work through her website, and if you want to make your own turkey cake there’s even a tutorial available on the site too.