European markets were mixed in today’s trading, but Spain’s IBEX was noticeably lower, off around 1.3%, on concerns over the country’s bailout of regional lender CajaSur.



UK FTSE, flat.

German DAX, down .5%.

French CAC, flat.

IBEX, down around 1.3%:

