Caitlyn Jenner sent a strong message by using the Trump Tower women's bathroom

Donald Trump made Caitlyn Jenner an offer she couldn’t refuse.

The presidential candidate recently said the transgender reality star could use whichever bathroom she wanted in a Trump tower. And that’s what she did in a new video posted to Facebook.



“Last week, Donald Trump said I could take a pee anywhere in the Trump facility, so I am going to go take a pee in the ladies’ room,” she says in the clip as she walks into the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Manhattan.

Jenner then proceeds to ask someone in the lobby where the restroom is. When she passes the men’s restroom she says, “Not anymore,” before entering the women’s room.

Clearly, the video is meant to send a clear message to the Republican field and state lawmakers. Ted Cruz recently endorsed the North Carolina law restricting people to the bathroom corresponding to the sex on their birth certificate, saying it protects from “predators.”

At the end of the video, Jenner comes out of the ladies’ room and says to the camera, “Thank you, Donald. I really appreciate it. By the way, Ted, nobody got molested.”

