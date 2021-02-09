Caitlyn Jenner explained why her daughters still call her 'dad' in a new video with Kylie

Caitlyn Jenner/YouTube Caitlyn Jenner had her makeup done by daughter Kylie Jenner in a new video.

Caitlyn Jenner shared a new video on Saturday with her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner.

As Kylie did Caitlyn’s makeup, she asked her to explain why she still prefers being called “dad.”

Caitlyn said it was “one of the best decisions I made” during her transition.

Caitlyn Jenner and her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, discussed makeup and pronouns in a new video together.

As Kylie did Caitlyn’s makeup, the 23-year-old mogul asked her to explain why she still feels comfortable being called “dad.”

“So, I wanted to ask you,” Kylie said. “I know, like, sometimes people get really confused when Kendall and I still call you ‘dad.’ I know we had a talk a few years ago, and you were OK with us still calling you ‘dad.’ How do you feel about that now?”

“I feel it was one of the best decisions I made, and sometimes this community can be pretty tough, especially when it comes to pronouns,” Caitlyn replied. “Everybody’s got an opinion and on and on and on. “

“But I really felt from the beginning that I gotta do it, kind of, my way that works for me,” she continued. “And I think everybody out there has got to do it their way, which works for them.”

Caitlyn publicly came out as a transgender woman in 2015, four months after she finalised her divorce from Kris Jenner, Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s mum.

“Some people say, ‘Oh, you’re the mother.’ [I say,] ‘No I’m not. I’m the dad, I’ve been the dad the whole way. I will be their father until the day they die, or I die,'” Caitlyn said.

“You always say, ‘My dad, she.’ And that’s tough, to kind of change the pronouns of it right in the middle,” she continued. “You guys are so good â€” and every time I hear it, I go, ‘Yeah, my girls. They’re on it.'”

In January, Caitlyn revealed that she’s “closer” with Kylie than with 25-year-old Kendall.

“I get along very well with the two of them, but Kylie and I just seem to be closer most of the time,” she said on Dear Media’s The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast.

“Kendall’s off kind of doing her thing, and Kylie, like, I had dinner last night at Kylie’s house,” Caitlyn said. “And so from that standpoint, we’re a lot closer. Kendall’s not that â€” she’s always very kind of a little bit more secretive. We’re still very close, but it’s kind of harder to figure out, where Kylie’s more of an open book.”

Watch Caitlyn’s full video with Kylie below.

