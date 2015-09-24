Caitlyn Jenner probably won't be prosecuted for causing a fatal car crash

ABC/ESPY Awards Caitlyn Jenner at the ESPY Awards in July 2015.

It’s unlikely Caitlyn Jenner will face prosecution for causing a car crash that killed a woman in Malibu on February 1.

Sources from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office told TMZ that although Jenner’s actions caused the fatal car crash, they are considered negligent, not criminal.

There’s still a chance that the L.A. D.A. herself, Jackie Lacey, will decide to prosecute Jenner for manslaughter anyway, but the site’s sources say that’s unlikely.

A single misdemeanour manslaughter charge could mean a yearlong jail sentence.

Last month, a Sheriff Department’s report showed that Jenner’s actions “put into motion” the chain of events that led to the death of Kim Howe. Jenner’s vehicle pushed Howe’s into oncoming traffic and then it hit another vehicle holding five people. Jenner was actually driving below the speed limit, but at an unsafe speed for the road conditions that day, the report determined.

Jenner has argued that her speed was not illegal and expressed concern over prisons and how they treat transgender people when she appeared on “Today” recently.

Even if Jenner doesn’t get prosecuted for manslaughter, it’s still possible that the victims of the crash or their estate could sue her for in civil court for millions of dollars.

A spokesperson for the L.A. D.A.’s office told Business Insider in an emailed statement, “We have no comment on the TMZ posting. No decision has been made.”

NOW WATCH: Kanye West explains how marriage has helped him become a better man



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.