Caitlyn Jenner planning '20/20' follow-up special with Diane Sawyer

The year’s most masterful rollout — of Olympic champion Bruce Jenner coming out as Caitlyn (spearheaded by Rogers & Cowan’s Alan Nierob) — hit its apex with Diane Sawyer’s April “20/20” interview, which drew more than 20 million viewers.

THR has learned that Caitlyn and Sawyer will reteam in 2016 for a one-year follow-up. Sources say it most likely won’t be at the exact same time of year.

But it will be just one more of only a handful of interviews that Caitlyn has done since sitting down with Sawyer. In addition to “20/20,” Caitlyn posed for an Annie Liebovitz-photographed cover of Vanity Fair, published in June and emblazoned with the title “Call Me Caitlyn,” marking the first revelation of her new name.

She followed it up with the E! docuseries “I Am Cait,” which was recently renewed for a second season.

