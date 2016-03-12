H&M hired Caitlyn Jenner as the face of a huge campaign

Caitlyn Jenner and H&M are working together.
The pop culture icon is now the face of the fast fashion behemoth’s Sport line, Fortune reports.
According to a statement received by Fortune, Jenner was not hired for her recent cultural ascension as a transgender icon, but rather, for her history as an athlete.
She is “one of the world’s most celebrated athletes,” the statement, via Fortune, said.
H&M shared an Instagram post sharing the news, stating that more of the campaign will be coming soon. H&M referred to Jenner as “strong and beautiful” in the caption.
The response has been mixed. Several Instagram commenters swore off shopping at H&M, though one reminded the naysayers that Jenner is “a gold medal winning, decathlete at that. Probably a fine choice to model sportswear, I’d say.”
This comes on the heels of the news that Jenner would be partnering with MAC cosmetics for a new lipstick called Finally Free.
Read the full statement regarding H&M’s choice to partner with Jenner, via WWD, below:
“For H&M it is important to show diversity and a range of personalities in everything we do. We have picked Caitlyn Jenner, one of the world’s most celebrated athletes, as part of this H&M Sports campaign because we want to illustrate that everything is possible — in sports and in life. It is a collection of performance sportswear made to celebrate individuality and self-belief.”
NOW WATCH: After pressure from activists, In-N-Out Burger is making a big change to their burgers
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.