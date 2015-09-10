Caitlyn Jenner thinks the controversial Halloween costume based on her Vanity Fair cover is great

NBC Caitlyn Jenner shot her ‘Today’ show interview while playing golf.

Many people were outraged by a Halloween costume based on Caitlyn Jenner’s big Vanity Fair cover. But Jenner had no problem with it.

“I’m in on the joke,” Jenner told Matt Lauer on NBC’s “Today.”

Vanity Fair/anytimecostumes.com See the costume, right, based on Caitlyn Jenner’s groundbreaking Vanity Fair cover.

Last month, several Halloween costume retailers came under fire for selling a Caitlyn Jenner costume.

Similar to the Vanity Fair cover, the costume featured a red wig (sold separately), white bodysuit with a “padded top” and sash that read “Call Me Caitlyn.”

Stoked by social media and the press, the controversy caused at least one supplier to pull the costume.

But apparently, those who railed against the costume weren’t representing Jenner’s take on the product.

“I don’t think it’s offensive at all,” she said on “Today.” “I know the community does and [the retailers have] gotten a lot of criticism for doing it. I think it’s great.”

Jenner would have made changes to the costume, though.

“They could have had better clothes,” she joked. “I mean that was a serious bustier on the cover of Vanity Fair.”

Overall, Jenner, who shot the interview while playing golf with Lauer, prefers to look at the bigger picture.

“Life is too short. I can’t get too upset about that type of stuff,” she said.

Watch the clip (starting at about 6:47 in) below:

