Caitlyn Jenner defends Donald Trump and says she would 'never ever' vote for Hillary Clinton

Caitlyn Jenner is a dedicated conservative.

In a clip from Sunday’s “I Am Cait,” Jenner and her friends discuss political candidates, when Jenner is asked for her views on Donald Trump.

“I’m not a big fan because I think of his macho attitude, I think he would have a hard time with women when he doesn’t even realise it,” she says. She quickly adds, “And it doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be good for women’s issues. I think he would be very good for women’s issues.

“I don’t think he’s out there to destroy women or take things away or do any of that kind of stuff,” she says of Trump.

Kate Bornstein asks Jenner to choose between Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump.

“Oh my God, yes, I would never ever ever vote for Hillary,” Jenner says. “We’re done. If Hillary becomes President, the country is over.”

She later calls Hillary a “f—ing liar” and a “political hack.”

Jenner’s friends strongly disagree with her views and argue back.

Earlier this month, Jenner told the Advocate that she likes Ted Cruz, even with his views on the transgender community.

“I think he’s very conservative and a great constitutionalist and a very articulate man,” she said. “I haven’t endorsed him or anything like that. But I also think, he’s an evangelical Christian, and probably one of the worst ones when it comes to trans issues.”

But she did say she would be his “trans ambassador.”

She said, “Yes, trans ambassador to the president of the United States, so we can say, ‘Ted, love what you’re doing but here’s what’s going on.'”

Watch the clip below:

