People are outraged over this distasteful Caitlyn Jenner Halloween costume

Several Halloween costume retailers are currently under fire for selling a Caitlyn Jenner costume.

Based on Jenner’s Vanity Fair cover, the costume features a white bodysuit with a “padded top” and sash that reads “Call Me Caitlyn.”

While buycostumes.com has pulled the costume, it’s still available for $US74.99 on sites like

wholesalehalloweencostumes.com, spirithalloween.com, and anytimecostumes.com.

The costume’s descriptions reads: “Included are a white padded top and matching shorts as well as a brunette wig so that you can dress as the softer side of the popular Olympian… You probably won’t break any Twitter records when you wear this outfit like Caitlyn did when she first made her account, but you’ll be sure to get a few laughs out of your friends and the other guests at the get together.”

Here’s what anytimecostumes.com recommends you need to “complete the look”:

After news of the costume spread, there has been an intense Twitter backlash:

.@Caitlyn_Jenner Halloween costume: Mocking the #transgender community is degrading, disrespectful & harmful. We are humans, not jokes.

— Marni Panas (@marnipanas) August 25, 2015

TW for transmisogyny! I just saw an ad for a Caitlyn Jenner Halloween costume and I hate this planet!!

— RJ Edwards (@RJmakes) August 17, 2015

The struggle that Caitlyn Jenner has to face isn’t a Halloween costume. Whoever made this is a shitty person. pic.twitter.com/dlwP4LJraw

— RXB SPXXRS (@Sonickid1234) August 13, 2015

If i see anyone in a “Caitlyn Jenner costume” this halloween.. my momma better hold me back..

— steven (@deathofadisco) August 21, 2015

Spirit Halloween’s senior director of marking, Lisa Barr, tried defending the costume in a statement to MSNBC: “

At Spirit Halloween, we create a wide range of costumes that are often based upon celebrities, public figures, heroes and superheroes. We feel that Caitlyn Jenner is all of the above and that she should be celebrated. The Caitlyn Jenner costume reflects just that.”

But Addison Vincent, the creator of a Change.org petition asking Spirit Halloween to discontinue sales of the costume, counters:

Do not turn Cailtyn Jenner into a costume. Your profit will only lead to greater transphobia and marginalization of an already at-risk community.”

The actual Caitlyn Jenner has yet to respond to the costume or backlash.

