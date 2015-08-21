Caitlyn Jenner could be facing a year in jail after she 'set off' a deadly Malibu crash

Kevin Winter/Getty Caitlyn Jenner could potentially face a year in jail.

Caitlyn Jenner could face a manslaughter charge following a chain-reaction crash that resulted in the death of Kim Howe on Feb.7.

“We’ve learned the Sheriff’s Dept. concluded in its 161-page report that Jenner ‘set off a chain of events’ that led to the death of a motorist on Pacific Coast Highway, and the report says Jenner violated the law by travelling at an unsafe speed,” reports TMZ.

Jenner was actually driving below the speed limit, but driving at an unsafe speed for the road conditions that day, Det. Richard Curry of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told the LA Times.

A single misdemeanour manslaughter charge could mean a year-long jail sentence.

The case will be presented to the L.A. County District Attorney for review next week.

TMZ has photos of the February accident:

