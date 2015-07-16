Caitlyn Jenner makes red carpet debut to accept courage award at the ESPYS

Caitlyn Jenner made her red carpet debut Wednesday at the ESPY Awards, where she received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

After being presented the award by Abby Wambach, Jenner gave a lengthy speech, explaining

“This transition has been harder on me than anything I could have imaged.”

“Trans peopel deserve something vital, they deserve your respect,” she continued. “From that respect, comes a more compassionate community and more empathetic society and a better world for all of us… My plea to you is to make this your issue as well… we have come a long way but we have a lot of work to do.”

“If there’s one thing I do know, it’s the power of the spotlight,” added Jenner. “Sometimes it gets overwhelming. But with attention comes responsibility, as a group, as athletes, how you conduct your lives, what you say and what you do is absorbed by millions of people, especially young people. I know I’m clear with my responsibility going forward.”

Jenner also personally thanked “my buddy Diane Sawyer,” saying, “I am so proud to have you as a friend.”

She continued: “I’d like to thank my family. My biggest fear of coming out is I didnt want to hurt anyone else, most of all my family and my kids. I am so grateful to have all of you in my life. And certainly but last but not least, my mother.”

All of Jenner’s children (minus Rob Kardashian) came out to show their support: Khloé, Kim, Kourtney, Burt, Brandon, Cassandra, and even Kaitlynn, Valerie and Michael. They all posted to social media:

CLIQUE #ESPY’S ✔️ A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 15, 2015 at 6:43pm PDT

fam blacked out A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Jul 15, 2015 at 6:39pm PDT

I see you @iam_objxiii trying to photo bomb our family photo. A photo posted by Brody Jenner (@brodyjenner) on Jul 15, 2015 at 6:28pm PDT

