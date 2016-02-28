Caitlyn Jenner is starting a brand-new partnership with MAC cosmetics

Caitlyn Jenner is partnering with MAC cosmetics.

She’ll make a lipstick for the company called Finally Free, the company announced in a feature on its website. The new shade of lipstick will launch on April 7, and proceeds will go to the MAC AIDS Fund Transgender Initiative.

Despite the criticism she has received, Jenner said that she partnered with MAC for two particular reasons.

“There are two things we need from MAC: Number one, finances — this is going to help a lot of people. But number two: We need a corporate, global network that can really make a difference in other parts of the world. What I have learned over the last nine months is that we certainly have a lot of issues here in the United States, and a lot of things we need to work on, but we are so much further ahead of the rest of the world. It’s unbelievable,” she said.

“I met with Samantha Power, our Ambassador to the United Nations, on this issue and on all LGBT rights,” Jenner added. “There are still far too many countries where if you’re anywhere in the L, the G, the B or the T spectrum, it’s a criminal offence.”

She said that now that all of her secrets are off the table, her life will become a little more mundane.

“Yeah, it’s just so simple. No more secrets. I’m free. I woke up the other morning, and I was just happy. Getting dressed, going out, I’m accepted in the world; people are nice. Life is good. I’m finally free,” she said. “That’s why I’m glad I was named Barbara Walters’ Most Fascinating Person last year, because this year I have no more secrets. I’m going to be very boring!”

