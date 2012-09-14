[LINK] Cairo In Flames: Stunning Photos Of The Protests Happening In Egypt

Photo: ap

It seemed to start when Egyptian broadcaster Sheik Khaled Abdullah aired the anti-Islam satire video titled Innocence of Muslims or Life of Muhammad, calling for the outrage of his fellow Muslims.Officials at the State Department say that the video was not the real reason for the riots, just an opportune cover for more political purposes



But Mosa’ab Elshamy told us today that, “Right now there are still clashes between protesters and police, though less intense than yesterday. They were definitely about the video a couple of days ago,” Elshamy continued, “but since the clashes started the Salafis have largely disappeared and it’s become more about rioting with the police than [it is about] the video.”

Other reports say the rioting isn;t either, but outrage over the American held prisoner Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman, the “blind sheikh,” who was convicted of the first World Trade centre bombing in 1997.

Elshamy is on the ground in Cairo now and asked we not use his photos here, but direct you to his Flickrpage is here.

Now: Check out what’s happening in Tunisia >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.