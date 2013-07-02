[PHOTOS] It Is Going To Be A Long Night In Cairo's Tahrir Square

Tahrir Square in Cairo is overfilled and pouring down the city’s streets following an announcement by the country’s military that it will intervene by Wednesday if the protesters requests are not met.



Cairo resident, Walid Ibrahim summed up these requests in one sentiment: “We want Morsi to step down.”

The Muslim Brotherhood’s Morsi was elected to office just one year ago and many of his country’s residents are not pleased with him, or his administration.

The June 30, 2013 protests reportedly brought out more people than helped oust former president Mubarak in 2011. Bolstered by today’s announcement from the Egyptian military, the crowds once again filled Tahrir Square again tonight. It’s a peaceful but menacing scene.

Cairo reporter Waffa al Badry tells Business Insider that sexual assaults upon women were notable throughout the night and she witnessed two herself. The attacks prompted some protesters to lay down a half-circle, outlined in robes on the ground, for the women to stay together in while remaining in the square.

The assaults she witnessed happened “Right by the stage,” Badry says, referring to the elevated platform in the square’s centre where speakers have been leading chants and commenting to the crowds.

While no one is certain what the next two days will bring or what the army or the Brotherhood will do, it doesn’t look like Egyptian protesters are going anywhere until something changes. That could also be bolstered by reports that the Cairo police have been telling the protesters to keep it up.

Badry sent us the following photos and video shot at about midnight Cairo local time.

