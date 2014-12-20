CAIRNS STABBING: Mother Arrested Over Death Of Eight Children

Police on the scene in Manoora, Cairns.

The mother of seven of the eight children found dead in a Cairns home on Friday has been arrested overnight.

On Saturday morning the 37-year-old woman was in a stable condition under police guard at the Cairns Base Hospital.

Police said she has not been charged.

Detective Inspector Bruno Asnicar said the woman was “awake, lucid and able to speak.”

He also said at this stage police are not looking for anyone else.

Seven of the children lived at the Murray Street house in the Cairns suburb of Manoora. The eighth was visiting.

Asnicar said autopsies would be performed on all eight of the victims on Saturday.

He also said a number of weapons had been found, including knifes, which would be examined.

“Our very, very good scientists will be looking at those weapons and at some stage we’ll be able to determine if we have the weapon,” he said.

The ages of the children ranged from 18 months to 14 years.

The bodies were discovered inside the family home by the 20-year-old brother of the slain children, according to relatives at the scene.

Here’s what Queensland Police said on Saturday.

