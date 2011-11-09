Cain: 'I Don’t Even Know Who This Lady Is'

In an interview with ABC News’ Jon Karl, Republican front-runner Herman Cain said Sharon Bialek, the latest woman to accuse him of sexual harassment, is a liar.



“I am honestly telling you, I don’t even recall knowing her at that time,” he said. “I don’t even know who this lady is.”

“I have not acted inappropriately with this woman or any woman in my entire career.”

“It’s a vicious, baseless attack on my character and integrity,” he added. “The pain this is causing my family hurts more than the personal pain it’s causing.”

Cain said his wife, Gloria, is behind him 200% and is angry that these allegations are coming forward. “She said, I’ve known you for over 40 years, that stuff doesn’t even sound like you, let alone that you did that with someone who is making these accusations.”

Cain blamed people with a vested interest in tax reform and others for promoting the charges.

On whether he is taking the charges seriously: “They are disturbing to me, they are serious, and I’m taking them serious but there is no basis to them”

