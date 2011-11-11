It's Official: Poll Shows Newt Gingrich Is Now A Top Tier Candidate

Photo: AP Photo/Daniel Acker, Pool

Support for Herman Cain and Mitt Romney has fallen in recent weeks as conservatives have gravitated to Newt Gingrich in the latest boomlet of this election cycle.A new CBS News poll finds Cain has the support of 18 per cent of GOP primary voters (down from 25 per cent on October 25th), with Romney and Gingrich tied at 15 per cent. Romney is down from 21 per cent, while Gingrich’s support is up from 10 per cent.) This lead is well within the poll’s 5-point sampling error — meaning the three candidates are in a statistical tie for first place.



The sexual harassment allegations surrounding Cain appear to be hurting his chances of winning the nomination — particularly among women, whose support for his candidacy dropped from 28 per cent to 15 per cent. Among conservatives his support dropped from 30 per cent to 23 per cent.

The efforts by conservatives and Democrats to paint Romney as a flip-flopper appear to be taking a toll on his candidacy as well — though he remains the most competitive against President Barack Obama.

The latest reshuffling of the field almost certainly will not be the last — with 7 in 10 Republicans polled saying they may yet change their mind on who they are supporting.

Gingrich’s campaign organisation pales in comparison to even Cain’s — and his fundraising has been weak in comparison to the other two candidates. He, like Cain, has a lot of work to do before the Iowa caucuses if he wishes to turn poll support into electoral success.

Read the full poll results here >

