Cain Takes In Over $1 Million Per Week, Already Beating Q3 Total

Herman Cain’s presidential campaign has beat its third quarter fundraising totals in just three weeks — raising more than $1 million each week since October 1, spokesman J.D. Gordon told Business Insider.



Gordon added that “grassroots donations have comprised a significant potion of those funds.”

The total, first reported by NBC News’ Andrew Rafferty, already surpasses the $2.8 million the campaign reported raising from June to September.

The fundraising surge comes as Cain has risen to the top-tier of the GOP in national and early state polling.

But in recent days Cain has struggled under intense scrutiny for his positions on abortion and foreign policy issues.

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume said on Fox News Sunday that he thinks “serious damage has been done,” to the Cain campaign after the blunders.

“For all of the disaffection for professional politicians that we see in this cycle and to some extent in the congressional election, in the end, particularly when you are running for president, it is not an advantage to be without long experience.” he said. “And Herman Cain’s lack of experience is leading to these stumbles and missteps and misstatements.”

“The abortion blunder was inexplicable,” Hume added. “It doesn’t walk it back when you say it ought to be the person’s choice but it is also illegal. I’m sorry — that doesn’t help. I suspect Herman Cain may have peaked and may begin to decline.”

