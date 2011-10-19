Cain: My Joke About A Lethal Border Fence Might Be Serious After All

One day after saying he wasn’t serious about his repeated calls to build a lethal, electrified fence across the Mexican border, presidential hopeful Herman Cain backpedaled and said he was serious about that plan along.



Last Saturday, Cain told a crowd at a campaign stop in Tennessee that his plan to secure the Mexican border included a lethal, electrified fence. Then one day later on Meet the Press, Cain backpedaled, saying that he was just joking and that America needs to “get a sense of humour.

Now, Cain is back to saying he’s serious after all. On Monday, Cain met with Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio — no stranger to immigration controversy himself — and the two men discussed border security.

The Phoenix New Times’ James King quoted Cain as saying, “Let me first say it was a joke, and some people don’t think that it was a good joke, and it’s probably not a joke that you’re supposed to make if you’re a presidential candidate.”

Yet shortly thereafter, Cain reversed course and said that he still liked the idea of an electric fence, and that he just didn’t want to offend anyone.

“I don’t like to offend anyone…however, I don’t apologise for using a combination of a fence. And it might be electrified – I’m not walking away from that,” Cain was quoted as saying. “I just don’t want to offend anybody. It was a joke to the extent in the context of the views of that speech, but in terms of what we need to do, I fully intend to do so because I’m more sensitive to our citizens being hurt.”

Cain first made his pitch for an electric border fence over the summer, adding at the time that he would maybe even add an alligator-filled moat for extra protection. When asked about that statement in a GOP debate in August, however, he insisted that he was joking.

