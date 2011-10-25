CAIN: My Mistakes Make Me Presidential

Herman Cain exhibited his penchant for unconventional logic once again this afternoon, telling reporters that his recent policy flip-flops and gaffes are simply signs that he has what it takes to be President of the United States.



As Cain continues to surge in the polls, the once-unknown pizza magnate has come under fire on multiple fronts, taking heat for his recent contradictory statements on abortion and foreign policy, and from critics who say his campaign is merely a glorified book tour.

Addressing these and other questions after a Chicago fundraiser today, Cain told reporters that his mistakes are what make him a serious candidate for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination.

“The thing that’s going to convince people that my campaign is credible is if I make a misstatement, I’m going to retract it,” Cain said, according to ABC News. “If I make a mistake, I’m going to admit I made a mistake. The last perfect person was hung on a cross 2,000 years ago.”

Cain also clarified questions about his 9-9-9 tax reform plan, which he modified last week to include a “9-0-9” provision that would exempt people at or below the poverty line from paying a federal income tax. That addendum to “9-9-” is included in Cain’s new “Opportunity Zone Plan,” which would give tax benefits to businesses for hiring in designated geographic “zones.”

“We also left room for that and it was in the plan all along. People simply did not read all the way through the plan,” Cain said Monday. “It’s not new. It’s been there all along and it does not reduce the overall revenue that we raise because we left room for that in the revenue we’re going to raise.”

Details about the 9-9-9 plan — and the 9-0-9 plan — have been vague, at best. Cain’s first mention of the new 9-0-9 plan appears to have been during a rally in Detroit last Friday.

