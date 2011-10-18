Cain: My Proposed Electrified Border Fence Was A Joke

Herman Cain says he was joking when he told a crowd at a campaign stop in Tennessee on Saturday that the U.S. should build an electrified fence along the Mexican border that could kill immigrants who try to cross illegally.



“It’s going to be 20 feet high. It’s going to have barbed wire on the top. It’s going to be electrified. And there’s going to be a sign on the other side saying, ‘It will kill you — Warning,'” Cain told the audience to resounding applause.

Appearing Sunday on Meet the Press, Cain then laughed off a question about that comment, saying that he was obviously joking, and that America needs to get a sense of humour.

“That’s a joke, David,” Cain said. “That’s not a serious plan.”

Cain has actually been making that same statement on the campaign trail for some time now. Over the summer, he tossed out the idea of building an electrified fence complete with an alligator-filled moat. When asked about that statement in a GOP debate back in August, Cain said he was joking.

In another debate last month, Cain said the one thing he’d bring to the White House should he win the election would be a sense of humour.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.