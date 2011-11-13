OH FOR PETE'S SAKE: Cain Compares Himself To Moses And Says God Told Him To Run For President

Photo: hermancain.com

Can Herman Cain get any more full of himself?Now, he says he’s on a divine mission, like Moses.



Ray Henry of the AP reports:

Republican Herman Cain said God convinced him to enter the race for president, comparing himself to Moses: “‘You’ve got the wrong man, Lord. Are you sure?'”

The Georgia business executive played up his faith Saturday after battling sexual harassment allegations for two weeks, trying to shift the conversation to religion, an issue vital to conservative Republicans, especially in the South.

In a speech Saturday to a national meeting of young Republicans, Cain said the Lord persuaded him after much prayer.

“That’s when I prayed and prayed and prayed. I’m a man of faith — I had to do a lot of praying for this one, more praying than I’ve ever done before in my life,” Cain said. “And when I finally realised that it was God saying that this is what I needed to do, I was like Moses. ‘You’ve got the wrong man, Lord. Are you sure?'”

So God’s giving the orders around here? What happened to the separation of church and state?

